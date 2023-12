Rwanda play out a goalless draw with EALA combined team

The 13th edition of the EALA Inter-Parliamentary Games is currently underway in Kigali, Rwanda. The opening ceremony occurred at Kigali Pele Stadium, featuring several MPs from various member countries. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa led the Ugandan delegation, urging them to maintain discipline throughout the tournament. The first football match between Rwanda and EALA MPs concluded in a scoreless draw.