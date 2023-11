RUGBY: Lady Cranes crowned 2023 Safari Sevens Champions

Uganda Rugby Lady Cranes have been crowned the champions of the 2023 Rugby Safari Sevens that climaxed today in Kenya after two days of grueling Rugby. This after triumphing over Kenyan Lionesses 15-12 in an unforgettable final. The two-day tournament was participated in by five Women teams from the UK, Kenya, and Uganda.