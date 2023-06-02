Rotary cancer run aims for 50,000 participants

Organizers of the Rotary Cancer Run are targeting to register fifty thousand participants for the 12th edition of the event due to take place on 27th August at the Kololo Independence grounds. The annual event organized to raise funds for the construction of a cancer treatment banker at Nsambya Hospital will also take place in 40 districts across the country. Organizers are targeting to raise at least 2 billion shillings from this year’s event out of the 11.8 billing shillings needed for the project. Participants in the event have been asked to part with thirty thousand shillings for registration