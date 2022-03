Ronald Rugumayo wins Rwenzori Golf Open tournament

92 golfers took part in the Rwenzori Golf Open tournament that concluded last evening in Fort Portal. Ronald Rugumayo with a total tally of 138 strokes over the last two rounds saw him win the overall top slot while Joseph Cwinyai finished second. Vice president of the Uganda Golf Union, Jackson Were commended Tooro Golf Club for identifying and promoting golfing talent.