Rines SS and Lady Doves secure wins in FUFA Women's Super League

In the FUFA Women's Super League games played today, goals from Amina Nababi and Adrine Birungi guided Rines SS to a 2-1 away victory over She Maroons at the Prisons grounds in Luzira. Suzan Nambutye scored the consolation goal for the home side, much to the dismay of the home crowd. In Masindi, the home side Lady Doves beat table leaders Kawempe Muslim 3-2, halting their chances of extending the lead.