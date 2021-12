RECOGNISING SPORTS PERSONALITIES: Women dominate Real Star Awards

Irene Nakalembe headlined November 2021 Real Star Awards as women dominated sporting activities in the month across the board. Nakalembe scooped her first open title last month which put her in the lead ahead of Crested Cranes Fauziah Najjemba, She cranes centre, Ruth Meme and para-badminton athlete Elizabeth Rukundo.