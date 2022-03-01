REAL STAR AWARDS: Nakayi beats Kiplimo to the top gong

Once again athletics dominated the Real Star Awards the month of February. Halima Nakayi beat Jacob Kiplimo to the top gong after setting a new 800-meter national record at the World Athletics Indoor Tour in France last month. The other star that stood tall was Fadilah Shamika who propelled Uganda to a podium finish in the All Africa Seniors Badminton challenge held in Kampala. Fadilah who will represent Uganda in Birmingham later in the year says the award is motivation to scale more heights.