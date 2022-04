REAL STAR AWARDS: Halima Nakayi, Ponsiano Lwakataka feted

Halima Nakayi led this month's list of accolades after winning Uganda's first medal at the world indoor championships. Nakayi fended off Joshua Cheptegei who won the Cannes 10 km race. The other winners were rally race Posiano Lwakataka who made it two out of two after winning the Jinja rally and Nobert Okeni who put up a performance to help Heathens stretch their lead at the top of the rugby league.