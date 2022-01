Prisons netball club beat Police 57-52, NIC stop UPDF

In the national netball league games played at Luzira Prisons court, the Prisons netball club beat Police 57 on 52 goals, NIC thumped UPDF 72 on 41 as Uganda Christian University stumped Posta 60 on 44 goals. UCU captain Prudence Nakato says their goal is to be among the top four on the log.