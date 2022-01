PREMIER LEAGUE: Busoga United beat Onduparaka FC 2-0

Today two games have been played in the Uganda Premier League. Busoga United who are second-last on the Uganda Premier League log beat Onduparaka FC 2-0 to brighten their chances of getting out of the relegation zone. Shaka Sozzi and Edwin Opaara scored in either half respectively to move Busoga United on the level with Bright Stars at 10 points.