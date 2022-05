PEARL OF AFRICA RALLY: Karan Patel leads day one

Kenya's Karan Patel has taken the lead on day one of the Shell V power Pearl of Africa Rally ahead of Zambia's Leroy Gomes and Uganda's Jas Mangat. Forty four drivers including thirty four Ugandans and ten Foreigners turned up for the Spectator Stage day one event held in Namataba in Buikwe district. The rally continues tomorrow with four more sections in Kasaka Tea Estate and in the Metha Sugar Cane plantations.