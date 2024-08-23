Paralympic Games: Team Uganda prepares for Paris

Over 4,000 athletes will participate in this year’s Paralympic Games, which commence on Wednesday next week in Paris, as Team Uganda hunts for its first-ever medal at the games. Uganda will be represented by five participants this year, led by seasoned track athlete David Emong. However, youngster Husina Kukundakwe carries the country's hopes in swimming, having qualified for six events. Kukundakwe, who is expected to arrive in Paris tonight, talked to us about her expectations for her second appearance at the Paralympic Games.