Olympic track athletes to receive cash prizes for gold medals

Track and field athletes will be the first batch of Olympians to receive prize money for winning gold. This comes after World Athletics announced yesterday a cash prize of $50,000 for every gold medal won in the track and field events. The reward will start at this year's Olympics in Paris. Additionally, there will be prize rewards for silver and bronze in Los Angeles 2028. The Uganda Athletics Federation, which has already qualified 15 athletes for the event, believes this is great motivation for athletes.