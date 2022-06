Olympian boxer Catherine Nanziri to face Tanzania’s Sadra Mohamed

Uganda's only female Olympian boxer, Catherine Nanziri, is due to return to the ring for her second professional bout against Tanzanian Sandra Mohamed on Friday the 24th of June at the PTC Hotel in Bulenga. Now the official weigh-in for this couple was held today and Catherine Nanziri returned with 51.07 Kg, slightly heavier than Mohamed at 51.05 Kg.