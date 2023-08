Ngonge clan beats Mbogo 2-0 to claim Bika Bya Buganda shield

Ngonge Clan defeated Mbogo Clan 2-0 to lift this year's Bika Bya Buganda Football tournament in the presence of the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku. Goals from Ronald Ssekiganda and Richard Sonko in the first half were enough to help Ngeye Clan lift their first-ever trophy. In the Women's Bika Netball Final, Ngeye Clan defeated Nyonyi Nyange to retain the title they lifted last year.