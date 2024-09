New talent shines at 9th National Disability Sports gala in Kabale

The 9th edition of the National Disability Sports Gala, happening at Kigezi High Primary School in Kabale, has seen the growth of new talent. The participants, including Olympian Dennis Mbaziira, were excited about the opportunity to be introduced to archery. Other new sports disciplines introduced to the athletes in Kabale include judo, showdown, and cricket.