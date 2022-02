NEW LOOK GROUNDS: How more grounds are attracting play

Due to the fazing away of community grass playgrounds, many people especially in Kampala have invested in Astro-tuffs are artificial playgrounds. These are now common in residential areas and are readily available at any time including at night. However, to use these, one has to fork out a given out of money. Users and managers at various Astro tuffs narrate how these wor