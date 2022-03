NETBALL: Kitende retains National Novices title

St Mary's Secondary School, Kitende has retained the National Novices netball championships trophy after beating St Noa Girls SS in the final played today, The game played at Kawempe Muslim Secondary School, was part of a competition graced by 10 secondary schools. St Noa beat Kawanda SS as St Mary’s Kitende whipped Buddo SS to set up the finals.