Netball federation begins preparations for commonwealth games

The Uganda Netball Federation has embarked on a journey to the Commonwealth Games due in July in Birmingham, England. Uganda will be looking to use the games to showcase talent as well as put in outstanding performances in order to maintain or improve the sixth ranking in the world which will see Uganda qualify for next year’s World Cup in South Africa without going through the qualifiers. Among the key preparation events for the Birmingham games, will be the East and Central African Netball Club Championship that Uganda will host starting on the 8th to the 15th of May, as well as regional tours around the country.