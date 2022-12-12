NETBALL : Ejibat wins Eastern Edition in Soroti

The Bat Ball Eastern Uganda Edition championship climaxed last evening at the Soroti Cricket Academy with Ejibat walking away winners after beating Atepeng by 12 runs. The boys played a 10 overs format in a tournament played under the theme "Bowl Out Gender-Based Violence" in a bid to raise awareness against the vice. Soroti Cricket Academy founder Felix Musana says the tournament helps the boys have more cricket action outside the schools' cricket week.