National netball team flagged off to New Zealand

The She Cranes national netball team is off to Christ Church, New Zealand for the Fast five netball tournament starting November 5-6. They were flagged off by the State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang. In Fast five netball, each team is represented by five players on the court unlike the usual seven. Uganda will compete against England, New Zealand, Australia, Jamaica, and South Africa in the competition graced by the top six netball countries in the world.