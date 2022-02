Namboole upgrade works to cost over Shs90Bn

The works to upgrade Namboole stadium are estimated to cost over 90bn Uganda shilling with the first phase that includes building a perimeter wall expected to take 67bn shillings. Uganda Cranes beating Malawi 2-0 in an AFCON Qualifier was the last international fixture played at the stadium before CAF inspection ruled it ineligible to host international games.