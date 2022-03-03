Nakapiripirit District gets ready to host the third edition of Karamoja Championship

Sportsmen in Karamoja region have planted trees in Nakapiripiriti town as the district gets ready to host the third edition of the Karamoja games next month. Six sports disciplines will be on card on 29th and 30th April as young people in Karamoja converge in Nakapiripiriti to showcase their talents.Organised under the theme Peace and Unity, the games seek to mobilise the population in Karamoja to promote peace and nature sports talent among the young people in the region