Mutajjazi’s Ibrahim Kemisi beats Lukanga’s Wasswa Ssali

Young boxer Ibrahim Kemisi from Muta-jjazi Boxing Club beat Lukanga’s Wasswa Ssali in the main bout of Week 14 of the Uganda Boxing Champions League in a fight that ended 5-0 at the indoor arena in Lugogo. On the same day, Ashiraf Yiga of Namungoona Boxing Club beat Mathius Kyeyune from Lukanga while Police’s Shafick Nasasira defeated Julius Kaddu from Katabi Boxing Club among other bouts.