Museveni launches Akii Bua Stadium upgrade for 2027 Africa Cup

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, flanked by the First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni, today launched the groundbreaking work at Akii Bua Stadium in Lira, which is expected to be one of the venues for the Africa Cup of Nations in July 2027. Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania will jointly host the tournament. Museveni revealed that the government is determined to improve other stadia across the country, despite delays caused by other pressing matters.