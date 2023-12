Mucunguzi and Kirarira win 2023 the 2023 singleton challenge

Richard Mucunguzi and Saidi Kirarira won the 2023 Single Challenge Championships concluded at Entebbe golf club last evening. The dual put up a spirited fight to see off the challenge of Kenneth Kiddu and Joseph Bogera with 3 strokes breaking the game on hole number 16 which is a par -3. They won a fully paid-for trip to Dubai courtesy of Uganda Airlines.