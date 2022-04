Mubs beats Kisubi University 2-0

Makerere business school has beaten their hosts Kisubi University 2-0 in the group B encounter of the university football league played this evening. Now both Stuart Magumba and Sharif Ssengendo saw the back of the net for the visitors in the first half of the game Makerere University Business School tops group B with three points but action will continue tomorrow as Nkumba University host MUNI University.