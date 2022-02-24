MOTORSPORT: Kaliro sugar unveils partnership with EMC rally

Action in the 2022 national Rally championship title race continues in the second weekend of March with drivers competition the second event of the season in Iganga and Kaliro districts. The 290-kilometre event dubbed the Kaliro Sugar Easter MotorClub Rally will begin with a super special stage in Iganga on Saturday 12th March before climaxing in the dusty roads of Kaliro district the next day on Sunday. Event partner Kaliro Sugar unveiled a thirty million Shillings package at function held in Kampala.