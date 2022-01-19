MBARARA RALLY: Drivers categorised for fans excitement

The Mbarara Rally is scheduled for this weekend. Now the governing body FMU has made a few tweaks to ensure balanced competition for the drivers and excitement for fans. Drivers have been put in three categories which include Premium division for the top 13 finishers in points scoring last season. This division is also open to former champions while Division one will have points scorers from positions 14 to 25. Division two is for upcoming drivers and those drivers who have taken more than two years out of the sport.