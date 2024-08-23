Martha Babirye leads after day two at Entebbe Golf Course

Uganda’s Martha Babirye shot into the lead on day two of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Open Golf Championship at the Par 71 Entebbe Golf Course after grossing 76 strokes once again. Tanzania’s Hawa Wanyenche, who started the day leading, now drops to the pressure group along with countrymates Iddy Hussein Madina and Neema Olomi. However, Tanzania’s Riyaz Somji stole the highlight of the day and perhaps of the championship with a hole-in-one on the Par three hole number six, walking away with a new classic Motorola phone. Meanwhile, Steven Katwiremu has won the seniors' tournament. Take a look at the highlights of the day.