MAGICAL KENYAN OPEN: Rugumayo hits five over Par on day one

A day after 10 Ugandan elite golfers basked in the glory at the exquisite-looking par-71 Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi to compete in the Absa Bank-powered Pro-Am, it was the turn for the lone flag bearer Ronald Rugumayo to make his debut in the money-spinning Shs7b Magical Kenya Open.The Tooro-bred Ugandan started like a house on fire to finish two under after the first nine holes. But misfortune struck at the back nine of the hazard-filled course as he misfired with five-over in the last five holes to finish with an aggregate of five-over par 76.Rugumayo is placed joint 128th with five others and must play either six-under 65 or five-under 64 to become the first Ugandan to make the cut at the biggest golfing event that is in its 55th edition.