LOCAL GOLF CALENDAR: Alunga turns focus to Kenya tournaments

Uganda's golf prospects Michael Alunga is shifting focus to Kenya tournaments due to lack of competitive tournaments locally. Alunga who is hoping to turn professional early next year started 2022 on a high with victory in the Palm Valley Open and last week finished second in the Goty Open in Kenya. Now Alunga is embarking on a drive to amass as many points on the Kenya amateur ranking system to enable him to play the magical open.