LACROSSE INDEPENDENCE CUP: West Nile teams take part in Moyo sixes tournament

Lacrosse teams from the west Nile region of Uganda and particularly the Moyo district endured the long trip to Kampala to join the rest of the first edition of the Moyo Sixes Independence cup organised to mark Uganda’s 60th Independence Day celebrations. The one-day tournament held at Kyambogo university grounds was organised by the Moyo Lacrosse initiative in a move intended to give back to the Lacrosse community in the country. A select side from the participating teams was chanced to play against the national men's Lacrosse team preparing for the World Cup qualifiers due next month.