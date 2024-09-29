Kyaddondo, Buweekula, and Kyaggwe advance to the semi finals

In local soccer, Buweekula County has advanced to the semifinals, after a 1-1 draw with Mawokota in Mubende in the second Masaza Cup Quarterfinals. Asuman Mayanja scored for Mawokota in the first half as Kamavinga Asimwe equalized for Buweekula in the same first half. Elsewhere Buddu drew 1-1 with Kabula to advance to the finals, where they will meet Kyaddondo who once again beat Busujju by 1-0. Last week, Buweekula County beat Mawokota by 1-0 in the first round of the Masaza Cup Quarterfinals in Kammengo. Elsewhere, Kyaggwe also beat former champions Ssingo County by 1-0 at Bishop SS School grounds in Mukono. Kyaddondo had also stopped Busujju by 1-0 in Kampala, while Buddu were 2-0 winners over Kabula County. In the semifinals, Buwekula will face Kyaggwe FC, while Kyaddondo will face Buddu.