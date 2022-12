KIU intensify preparations ahead of East Africa University Games

The East Africa University Games will kick off in Luweero at Ndejje University this Friday with over sixty universities from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and South Sudan expected to jet in by Thursday. Now Kampala International University is among the Universities that will compete in the tournament that will feature 19 sports disciplines. NTV Sport visited them in training at their Kansanga campus, take a look.