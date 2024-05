Kitara vs NEC FC: Uganda Cup final showdown

The stage is set for the season’s wonder teams, Kitara and NEC FC, to face off in the Stanbic Uganda Cup final this Saturday at the Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku. The two sides, both newly promoted to the top-tier league, shocked soccer fanatics with their surging performance in both the Uganda Premier League and the Uganda Cup, finishing in the top six on the league table and reaching the cup final.