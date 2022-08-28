Kitara FC unveil new jersey ahead of season

Kitara football club has unveiled its new jersey ahead of the 2022/23 Fufa big league season. The kit in red and white colors with a U-neck design with ivory format strips slanting from the right hand side across the front up to the left side has been unveiled today by the Kitara football club president Mr Deo Aheebwa Kasozi Akiiki at the club office in Hoima City. The kit was designed by one of the club’s fans who emerged as the best in a competition that was set by the club two years ago.