Kitara FC secures UGX 30 million sponsorship deal with Kinyara sugar

Kitara Football Club, a Uganda Premier League side, secures a one-year sponsorship deal worth 30 million Uganda shillings with Kinyara Sugar Factory Limited. As part of the agreement, Kinyara Sugar Limited will have its logo featured on the sleeves of Kitara FC's training and match day jerseys. The sponsorship is a significant boost for the Hoima-based team, currently vying for this year's league trophy and positioned at 4th place with 19 points.