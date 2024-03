Kibuli SS seek to defend their crown in Badminton tourney

Defending champions of the Badminton sport in the Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games, Kibuli SS will be seeking to defend the crown that they won last year when the Secondary School Games kick off next month in Ndejje, Luweero. The school is among the five that have qualified again for the Fresh Dairy Games after triumphing in the qualifiers that climaxed today at Mbogo High School in Kawempe.