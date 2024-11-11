Kibirige wins Equity Bank Naro Open with bogey-free round

Young star golfer Marvin Kibirige from Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Course has won his fourth tournament of the year out of eight outings, after maximizing his home advantage over the weekend. This move helped him clinch the 36-hole professionals competition of the Equity Bank Naro Open in Namulonge. Kibirige rallied with a bogey-free second round of seven-under 62 to breeze past 17 other competitors and finish with the best aggregate score of nine-under 129, winning the biggest share of the Shs 10m kitty set by sponsors Equity Bank. With sponsors on board, the Namulonge course will be improved, and structures to facilitate the entire golf environment will be put in place.