Khalid Aucho to miss Uganda Cranes' world cup qualifier due to injury

The Uganda Cranes technical bench has confirmed that team Captain Khalid Aucho will not feature in tomorrow's World Cup qualifier against Botswana at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole. The Tanzania-based midfielder reportedly arrived at camp in Namboole this week with a pre-existing injury. However, head coach Paul Put has dismissed concerns that the absence of the experienced midfielder and other senior players will affect the team's performance.