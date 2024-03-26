Kenya Safari Rally: Uganda's rally fans set to shine

The Kenyan High Commission in Uganda and the Kenya Tourism Board have today, in Kampala, flagged off over 150 spectators and drivers to participate in the renowned Kenya Safari Rally that will start on the 28th and run up to the 31st of March in Naivasha. The 150 rally fans, drawn from different rally groups across the country, will look forward to Ugandan drivers showcasing their skills in the rally. The Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda says Kenya is using this opportunity to expose its potential tourism sites, and revelers in the rally are a target in boosting the tourism sector in the country.