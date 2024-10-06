Kawempe Muslim ladies dominate Wakiso Hill 3-0

Kawempe Muslim Ladies thrashed Wakiso Hill 3-0 in one of the Finance Trust Women’s Super League games played today at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende. After a goalless first half, Sumayyah Nabbuto opened the scoring for Kawempe in the second half, followed by Hadija Nandago, who added the second goal. Agnes Nabukenya sealed the win with a third goal in the final minutes. With this victory, the Valley Warriors sit atop the league table with 6 points, while Wakiso Hill is struggling near the bottom with just 1 point.