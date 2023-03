Kampala Queens beat Tooro Queens 6 - 2 in the Women's Super League

Women Super League table leader, Kampala Queens are through to the FUFA Women's Cup following their 6-2 victory over Elite League club, Tooro Queens, Nasifah Nasuuna and Sophia Nakiyingi scored two goals each, before Joan Nabirye added another. Sharon Kanyiginya and Evelyn Katusiime scored the two goals for Tooro Queens.