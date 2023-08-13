Joshua Tukamuhebwa's victory boosts Olympic qualification hopes in Boxing Champions League

The Uganda National Boxing team captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa yesterday beat Japher Onen in the eighth week of the Boxing Champions League to brighten his chances of representing the country at Olympic qualifiers in Senegal. In other bouts, Light middleweight Isaac Ssennyange's attempt to beat Owen Kibira ended in the first round after Senyange suffered a deep cut above the eye. Twelve bouts were lined up for the show as boxers were competing for places in the national team ahead of Olympic qualifiers.