JOINT AFCON BID:Questions over Uganda’s ability to meet requirements

This week Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania presented to CAF a joint bid to host the 2027 AFCON finals. The East Africa Pamoja bid will compete with Egypt, Algeria and Botswana, the other countries that have also applied for the same. However Uganda's participation in the bid poses more questions than answers on the country's ability to live up to the requirements for the host nation for the tournament of the AFCON magnitude.