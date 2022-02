JOB WELL-DONE: Wakiso Giants shift focus to next game

Wakiso Giants have booked their spot in the Round of 16 after beating Big League Side Kyetume FC 5-2. Sam Ssenyonjo scored a hat-trick to send the purple sharks into the last 16. However, the purple shark tactician Alex Gita is focused on the trip to Arua City next week where they will face Arua Hill FC