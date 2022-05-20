ISF GAMES: Loice Chekwomoi wins gold in 2000m and 3000m steeple chase

Middle distance runner Loice Chekwomoi has won two Gold medals for Uganda in the 2000 Meters and 3000 meters steeple chase at the International Schools Sports Federation Games held in Normandy France. Maurine Chebet Also won Gold for Uganda in the 800 meters final before Priscilla Akello and Dolphine Chelimo won bronze in the 2000 meters and 200 meters events respectively. Uganda has now made a five medal tally at the games with three Gold, one Silver and two bronze. Meanwhile Swimmer Kirabo Namutebi failed to finish in the medal bracket in both her races.