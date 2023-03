I&M Bank collaborates with Serena Kigo to support golf.

I&M bank has reached an understanding with Serena kigo to sponsor the Serena 63 series that will run for 40 weeks. According to a memorandum of understating,the bank has assured successful golfers at least five slots at the I&M invitational tournament in Kenya. The series will see the golfers compete in 36 rounds with the best 18 rounds to be considered on the count.