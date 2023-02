FUFA WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE : Kampala Queens extend unbeaten run to 10 days

Table leaders Kampala Queens have extended their unbeaten run to 10 games in the FUFA Women Super League after beating bottom-placed Asubo Gafford 3 -1 in the game that was played yesterday at Kampala Quality grounds. In other games that were played yesterday, Rines SS shocked Uganda Martyr's women's football club after handing them a 1-0 loss in Wakiso.